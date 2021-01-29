Mississippi man charged after reportedly ramming his car multiple times to force vehicle off road

A Mississippi man reportedly rammed his vehicle several times to force another car filled with a driver and two passengers off the road Wednesday.

The road rage incident Wednesday led to the arrest of a Vicksburg man, who now faces felony domestic violence and aggravated assault charges.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers took a report at the police station from a victim who reported her ex-boyfriend rammed her car several times in an attempt to force her off the road while she and two friends were traveling along Porters Chapel Road and Indiana Avenue.

Early Thursday, Keithon Cooper, 39, of Vicksburg, was arrested at the Vicksburg Police Department, charged with one count of aggravated assault/domestic violence and two counts of aggravated assault.

During his initial court appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court Thursday, Judge Angela Carpenter set Cooper’s bond at $160,000 and bound his case over to the grand jury.

