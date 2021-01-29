Mississippi college baseball player walking on street struck, killed by car

A Mississippi college is mourning the death of one of its baseball players.

Christopher Maurin, 21, of Pascagoula was walking on a street in New Albany when he was struck and killed by vehicle at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police Chief Chris Robertson says Maurin died in the accident on West Bankhead Street new Sully’s Pawn Shop.

The accident is still under investigation.

Blue Mountain College Athletic Director Will Lowrey says Maurin was a member of the baseball team.

He has a left-handed pitcher who signed with Blue Mountain after playing baseball at East Mississippi Community College.

