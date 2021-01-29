expand
January 29, 2021

Is your favorite culinary creation on our Mississippi burger bucket list?

By Magnolia State Live

Published 3:59 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

Is your favorite burger joint on our Mississippi bucket list of hamburger deliciousness?

Take a look and see. Honestly, there are too many places from which to pick.

Here is a list of 10 of our favorites (in no particular order). Video above shows the mouther-watering morsels on our list.

  • Neon Pig – Smashburger. They say it’s the best burger in America. It may be good but is it that good?

1203 N Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38804

662.269.2533

9199 HWY 178, Olive Branch, MS. 38654

901.596.4749

  • Ed’s Burger Joint – They say you go there for the over-the-top shakes. We say go there for the burgers.

3800 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

601.602.2601

  • Fine & Dandy — For hamburger lovers, the Purist Burger at Fine & Dandy might be pure pleasure

100 District Blvd Jackson, MS 39211

601.202.5050

  • Burger Barn — It takes two hands to conquer the Double Barn Burger!

12316 State Highway 57, Vancleave, MS 39565

228.591.1136

1393 N Main St, Guntown, MS 38849

(662) 348-3425

First Street, Flora, Mississippi 39071

601-879-3289

  • Phillip’s Grocery — Phil-er up with this classic burger at one of Oxford’s favorite restaurants.

2406 S Lamar Blvd,Oxford, MS 38655

(662) 236-5951

  • Stamps Super Burger — This may be the last, but it is certainly not the least on our bucket list of deliciousness.
1801 Dalton Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39204
(601) 352-4555

