January 28, 2021

Mississippi’s new coronavirus case curve declines as deaths continue to grow

By Magnolia State Live

Published 1:50 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021

Mississippi’s battle with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continues to rack up deaths in spite of what appears to be a slowing of new case spread.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 28 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 5,945.

So far in January 1,162 deaths have been reported, making January the month with the most COVID deaths reported since the pandemic began in March.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Thursday occurred in the last 24 hours.

The recent high number of deaths has, sadly, provided some relief for the state’s hospitals. After running for weeks with 1,300 to 1,400 confirmed COVID-19 patients filling hospital beds, the number dipped below 1,000 patients earlier this week. ICU bed availability continues to be under pressure with more than 90-percent of the beds filled.

The state reported Thursday 1,804 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 270,476. Thursday’s cases mark the first time in several days the new cases topped 2,000.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,623 on Thursday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,759 with Thursday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 222,812 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2188 72 72 15
Alcorn 2785 57 129 20
Amite 1048 29 54 7
Attala 1986 65 173 36
Benton 876 23 45 10
Bolivar 4219 111 225 31
Calhoun 1461 22 28 4
Carroll 1080 22 48 9
Chickasaw 1919 47 53 15
Choctaw 652 14 1 0
Claiborne 907 26 45 9
Clarke 1533 62 122 30
Clay 1701 39 27 3
Coahoma 2552 56 129 11
Copiah 2562 50 79 9
Covington 2272 73 136 39
De Soto 18119 199 113 24
Forrest 6361 127 225 50
Franklin 715 17 40 4
George 2121 42 59 7
Greene 1161 30 52 6
Grenada 2266 74 154 32
Hancock 3072 63 69 14
Harrison 14829 215 481 65
Hinds 17286 346 797 126
Holmes 1746 68 103 20
Humphreys 868 25 34 8
Issaquena 161 6 0 0
Itawamba 2740 65 125 22
Jackson 11256 194 230 30
Jasper 1890 39 38 2
Jefferson 575 22 40 6
Jefferson Davis 917 31 8 1
Jones 7039 120 218 41
Kemper 821 20 45 9
Lafayette 5331 102 188 54
Lamar 5182 65 53 13
Lauderdale 6254 199 432 94
Lawrence 1101 17 27 2
Leake 2395 67 89 14
Lee 9202 149 215 41
Leflore 3172 110 234 52
Lincoln 3130 89 173 37
Lowndes 5654 126 256 61
Madison 8785 173 359 69
Marion 2330 74 158 24
Marshall 3650 74 64 15
Monroe 3762 112 189 55
Montgomery 1136 36 54 9
Neshoba 3536 160 201 58
Newton 2041 48 87 15
Noxubee 1151 26 35 6
Oktibbeha 4149 87 215 36
Panola 3930 84 102 13
Pearl River 3626 109 161 33
Perry 1072 31 21 7
Pike 2774 87 125 34
Pontotoc 3853 62 78 7
Prentiss 2581 55 99 15
Quitman 723 11 0 0
Rankin 11478 227 390 61
Scott 2690 55 103 9
Sharkey 462 17 43 8
Simpson 2472 73 157 20
Smith 1368 26 60 8
Stone 1563 27 84 14
Sunflower 2980 79 117 19
Tallahatchie 1593 35 50 7
Tate 2839 64 80 19
Tippah 2536 53 116 8
Tishomingo 1988 62 102 27
Tunica 904 22 18 2
Union 3638 66 131 21
Walthall 1175 38 68 13
Warren 3802 104 169 38
Washington 4995 125 189 39
Wayne 2213 37 69 11
Webster 993 24 58 11
Wilkinson 603 25 25 5
Winston 2093 71 117 37
Yalobusha 1266 35 82 22
Yazoo 2621 56 139 18
Total 270,476 5,945 10,179 1,896

