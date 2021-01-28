expand
Ad Spot

January 28, 2021

Man on the run in connection with October shooting death captured Wednesday

By Vicksburg Post Staff

Published 7:23 am Thursday, January 28, 2021

A man on the run for nearly four months in connection with a fatal shooting Vicksburg has been captured.

James Earl Winters, 27, of Vicksburg was arrested Wednesday after officers with the Vicksburg Police Department, in cooperation with deputies of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, executed a warrant at an address on Los Colinas Drive shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

In the home, they found Winters, who has been on the run from law enforcement since Oct. 6, when he allegedly shot and killed Wade Carter Jr., 31, in the parking lot of LD’s Bar and Lounge, 1111 Mulberry Street.

U.S. Marshals had been searching for him since early November.

During the Oct. 6 incident, Carter was shot twice in the abdomen during the incident that occurred just after 11 p.m. He died three days later, becoming the eighth homicide victim in Vicksburg in 2020.

A security guard working at LD’s was also shot in the leg. A third person arrived at Merit Health River Region’s emergency room by personal vehicle with a gunshot wound in an undisclosed location.

Winters was quickly identified as a suspect, but was not captured until Wednesday.

Winters has a criminal history dating back to 2011 when he was charged with contempt of court.

It got worse from there, as he was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and two counts of attempted aggravated assault in 2012.

In 2013, Winters was charged with felony possession of marijuana.

Winters is expected to make his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court Thursday.

More News

Target joins list of companies removing coconut milk from shelves after allegations of forced monkey labor

Mississippi’s new coronavirus case curve declines as deaths continue to grow

Nineteen-year-old woman in custody after Mississippi bank robbery

Convicted killer on parole going back to prison after judge denies self-defense claim after man was stabbed 11 times

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Target joins list of companies removing coconut milk from shelves after allegations of forced monkey labor

News

Mississippi’s new coronavirus case curve declines as deaths continue to grow

News

Nineteen-year-old woman in custody after Mississippi bank robbery

News

Convicted killer on parole going back to prison after judge denies self-defense claim after man was stabbed 11 times

News

Man on the run in connection with October shooting death captured Wednesday

News

One man dead, another woman shot while driving in Jackson

News

Two men allegedly steal thousands in jewelry from Walmarts in at least three states

News

Mississippi businessman indicted in scheme to hoard virus protection gear

News

More contagious strain of coronavirus found in Alabama

News

Mississippi considers allowing college athletes to earn money from own images, names

News

Mississippi man admits he put more than 3 million gallons of industrial waste into city sewer

News

Alabama man arrested after allegedly burglarizing business, threatening to burn it down

News

Confronted Mississippi burglary suspect introduced himself, then dropped baseball bat and took off running

News

Thieves steal trailers used by Mississippi Baptist disaster relief group

News

Group calls for video to be released showing fatal shooting of Mississippi man at hands of deputy

Culture

Mississippi rockers 3 Doors Down celebrate 20th anniversary of multi-platinum album with streaming concerts

News

January coronavirus death toll climbs higher as dozens more deaths reported

News

JSU graduate, NBA television analyst dies of COVID-19, He was 48

News

Privately-funded church being built at state’s largest prison

News

Mississippi man arrested after reportedly killing niece after ongoing dispute ends in violence

News

Tate Reeves said Mississippi is ‘unconquerable’ after year of virus, tornadoes; What do you think?

News

Mississippi man charged in human trafficking case

News

Belk files for bankruptcy protection; stores expected to remain open

News

Knock, knock, your drinks are here: Mississippi lawmakers consider allowing home delivery of booze