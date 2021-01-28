expand
January 28, 2021

Convicted killer on parole going back to prison after judge denies self-defense claim after man was stabbed 11 times

By Magnolia State Live

Published 8:08 am Thursday, January 28, 2021

A convicted killer is being sent back to prison after his claims for stabbing an attacker 11 times in self-defense were deemed “more force than was necessary.”

Timothy Meadows, 24, of Waynesboro was ordered to serve six years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for violating the terms of his parole after serving time for manslaughter, according to the Laurel Leader-Call.

Out on parole for the 2014 choking death of another man, Meadows reportedly stabbed 44-year-old William Daniel Dyer 11 times on the night of Nov. 30.

Evidence in the case was presented in the hearing in Jones County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Meadows claims his actions were in self-defense when Dyer reportedly weilded a “small bat” or “large flashlight” when he approached Meadows and told him to leave his home.

Judge Dal Williamson noted that most of Dyer’s wounds were to his back, buttocks and the back of his arms and ruled that the evidence shows that Meadows’ reaction was “more force than was necessary” to stop the threat

The hearing was held to determine if there was enough evidence to indicate that a new felony had been committed in order to get Meadow’s parole revoked and send him back to prison for part of the sentence that was suspended.

Meadows was released from prison nine months ago after serving about half of a six-year sentence for the August 2014 choking death of Timothy Williamson, 44. Meadows and a co-defendant Alex Crews were 17 were found guilty of murder.

 

 

