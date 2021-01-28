expand
January 29, 2021

Body found inside vehicle submerged in North Mississippi creek

By Magnolia State Live

Published 2:32 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021

Police and firefighters discovered a body inside an SUV in a creek in north Mississippi.

Tupelo police were called around 12:30 a.m. Thursday to investigate a vehicle that appeared to have rolled over and was submerged in Mud Creek near Barnes Crossing Road just east of Tom Watson Drive.

Tupelo officers, along with members of the Tupelo Fire Department found a 2010 Nissan Murano with a deceased female body inside.

The body was removed and has been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

Tupelo police is investigating the incident to determine how the car ended up in the creek.

The accident is currently under investigation by TPD detectives and crash reconstruction team. Additional information will be released when appropriate.

