January 27, 2021

Thieves steal trailers used by Mississippi Baptist disaster relief group

By Magnolia State Live

Published 3:50 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Thieves stole two trailers from a Mississippi Baptist disaster relief organization, the group reports.

The Covington/Jefferson Davis County Baptist Association reported to the local sheriff and posted comments on Facebook that two trailers were stolen from their office near Bassfield, Mississippi sometime after 9:30 pm on Tuesday.

The first trailer is a white, 8’x20′, tandem axle, cargo trailer with Covington Jefferson Davis County Disaster Relief on either side and the rear of the trailer.

There are fading Mississippi Baptist Disaster Relief decals on either side and the back. The trailer was undergoing conversion to continue service in Disaster Relief work.

The second trailer is a red, 8’x12′, single axle, cargo trailer with no other markings. Trailer was the personal property of the Association Mission Director and contained personal property.

Both trailers were equipped with hitch locks prior to being taken.

If located, contact local law enforcement authorities, the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office, and/or the Covington/Jefferson Davis Baptist Association, 601-765-4689.

