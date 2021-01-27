expand
Ad Spot

January 27, 2021

More contagious strain of coronavirus found in Alabama

By The Associated Press

Published 5:57 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

The more highly transmissible COVID-19 variant first detected in the United Kingdom has infected three people in Alabama, state health officials said Wednesday.

The variant was found in two children and one adult, the state heath department said in a statement. Two cases are in Montgomery County and one is in Jefferson, the statement said.

The variant is thought to be more contagious, although health officials say it has not definitively been shown to be more virulent. It also has been detected in at least 24 other states, including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee. The variant was first detected in the U.K. late last year.

“Given that the U.K. variant has already been detected in most of the states that surround Alabama, it is not surprising that it has finally been detected here,” said State Health Officer Scott Harris.

“The U.K. variant is not known to further increase the risk of serious illness or death beyond our original strain, but it is easier to transmit, and so we are simply encouraging Alabamians to continue those practices that keep everyone safe, such as masking, social distancing and hygiene.”

Infectious disease experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have indicated that the current vaccine should be effective against the U.K. strain, but it is still being studied, state health officials said.

More News

More contagious strain of coronavirus found in Alabama

Mississippi considers allowing college athletes to earn money from own images, names

Mississippi man admits he put more than 3 million gallons of industrial waste into city sewer

Alabama man arrested after allegedly burglarizing business, threatening to burn it down

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

More contagious strain of coronavirus found in Alabama

News

Mississippi considers allowing college athletes to earn money from own images, names

News

Mississippi man admits he put more than 3 million gallons of industrial waste into city sewer

News

Alabama man arrested after allegedly burglarizing business, threatening to burn it down

News

Confronted Mississippi burglary suspect introduced himself, then dropped baseball bat and took off running

News

Thieves steal trailers used by Mississippi Baptist disaster relief group

News

Group calls for video to be released showing fatal shooting of Mississippi man at hands of deputy

Culture

Mississippi rockers 3 Doors Down celebrate 20th anniversary of multi-platinum album with streaming concerts

News

January coronavirus death toll climbs higher as dozens more deaths reported

News

JSU graduate, NBA television analyst dies of COVID-19, He was 48

News

Privately-funded church being built at state’s largest prison

News

Mississippi man arrested after reportedly killing niece after ongoing dispute ends in violence

News

Tate Reeves said Mississippi is ‘unconquerable’ after year of virus, tornadoes; What do you think?

News

Mississippi man charged in human trafficking case

News

Belk files for bankruptcy protection; stores expected to remain open

News

Knock, knock, your drinks are here: Mississippi lawmakers consider allowing home delivery of booze

News

This Mississippi woman vanished one year ago, but investigators remain hopeful they will find her

News

With dozens more coronavirus deaths reported, January now deadliest month of pandemic in Mississippi

News

A year after tragic death, Kobe Bryant’s presence still strong as his NBA legacy continues to grow

News

Golf-ball size hail reported in Mississippi

News

Police: Man steals vehicle after walking in Mississippi house, demands keys from homeowner

News

Officials: Man who reportedly shot at Alabama police officers is Mississippi fugitive

News

One person dies, two others injured in head-on collision on rural Mississippi road

News

Mississippi city issues curfew to fight violence