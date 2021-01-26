expand
January 26, 2021

With dozens more coronavirus deaths reported, January now deadliest month of pandemic in Mississippi

By Magnolia State Live

Published 11:32 am Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Mississippi marked another grim milestone Tuesday in its battle against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic – a new record high number of reported deaths in a single month, and the month isn’t over yet.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 75 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 5,852. The newly reported deaths caused January to move ahead of the monthly record of deaths set last month.

In the first 26 days of January 1,069 deaths have been reported, making January the month with the most COVID deaths reported since the pandemic began.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Tuesday occurred in the last 24 hours.

The state reported Tuesday 1,452 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 266,598.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,639 on Tuesday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,760 with Tuesday’s update, the lowest 14-day average since the first week of December.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 222,812 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2162 71 72 15
Alcorn 2740 55 129 20
Amite 1027 27 54 7
Attala 1974 65 173 36
Benton 869 23 45 10
Bolivar 4164 110 225 31
Calhoun 1420 22 28 4
Carroll 1069 22 48 9
Chickasaw 1902 45 53 15
Choctaw 640 13 1 0
Claiborne 901 25 45 9
Clarke 1487 62 122 30
Clay 1686 37 27 3
Coahoma 2524 55 129 11
Copiah 2515 49 79 9
Covington 2248 73 136 39
De Soto 17928 195 113 24
Forrest 6260 125 224 50
Franklin 710 17 40 4
George 2064 40 59 7
Greene 1149 29 52 6
Grenada 2246 73 154 32
Hancock 3009 63 69 14
Harrison 14510 212 482 65
Hinds 17030 337 795 122
Holmes 1725 68 103 20
Humphreys 856 25 33 8
Issaquena 161 6 0 0
Itawamba 2712 63 125 22
Jackson 11054 193 226 30
Jasper 1831 38 36 2
Jefferson 573 21 40 5
Jefferson Davis 893 30 8 1
Jones 6853 120 217 41
Kemper 812 20 45 9
Lafayette 5269 101 188 54
Lamar 5087 65 53 13
Lauderdale 6161 196 430 94
Lawrence 1079 17 27 2
Leake 2389 67 89 14
Lee 9109 147 215 41
Leflore 3132 110 234 52
Lincoln 3083 89 173 37
Lowndes 5582 123 256 59
Madison 8663 171 359 69
Marion 2282 74 158 24
Marshall 3601 72 64 15
Monroe 3727 111 189 55
Montgomery 1129 36 54 9
Neshoba 3516 158 198 56
Newton 2014 47 86 15
Noxubee 1145 26 35 6
Oktibbeha 4115 85 215 36
Panola 3898 81 102 13
Pearl River 3527 106 158 33
Perry 1059 31 21 7
Pike 2729 84 125 34
Pontotoc 3804 60 78 7
Prentiss 2554 54 99 15
Quitman 716 9 0 0
Rankin 11315 223 390 60
Scott 2640 55 85 9
Sharkey 457 17 43 8
Simpson 2448 72 157 20
Smith 1319 26 60 8
Stone 1536 25 84 14
Sunflower 2942 77 117 19
Tallahatchie 1580 35 50 7
Tate 2818 62 80 19
Tippah 2515 51 115 8
Tishomingo 1963 61 102 27
Tunica 896 21 18 2
Union 3601 65 131 21
Walthall 1154 38 68 13
Warren 3716 103 169 38
Washington 4965 125 189 39
Wayne 2163 36 69 11
Webster 980 24 58 11
Wilkinson 601 25 24 5
Winston 2082 71 116 37
Yalobusha 1249 35 82 22
Yazoo 2584 56 139 18
Total 266,598 5,852 10,139 1,886

