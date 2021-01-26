One person dies, two others injured in head-on collision on rural Mississippi road

One person was killed and two others were airlifted after two vehicles collided in Newtown County last week.

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said one car was traveling east and the other vehicle was traveling west on McKee Road south of Decatur when the accident happened.

Pennington said the crash claimed the life of an 18-year-old female and caused severe injures to a mother and her 7-year-old daughter. Both survivors were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

The names of the people involved in the crash were not released.

