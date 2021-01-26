expand
January 26, 2021

mississippi crime

Officials: Man who reportedly shot at Alabama police officers is Mississippi fugitive

By Magnolia State Live

Published 6:21 am Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Alabama officials say the man accused of shooting at two Tuscaloosa police officers Monday night is a wanted fugitive from Mississippi.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. when two officers were called to an apartment complex located at 1800 Links Boulevard on reports of a man walking around the complex with a gun.

When police arrived, they found the 20-year-old suspect on the golf course at the complex. Police say he refused to acknowledge commands to stop and drop his weapon.

Police then say they followed the man across the golf course to the lake where he fired multiple shots at the officers.

The suspect struck one officer in his bulletproof vest has been identified as a fugitive wanted in Mississippi, where he is accused of assault with a deadly weapon.

An official with the area Violent Crimes Unit reported that the officers on the scene returned fire and that the suspect was shot in the hand.  He later surrendered to law enforcement officers Monday afternoon.

The suspect — whose name has not be released for safety reasons — is being treated in an area hospital. The suspect is expected to be charged with three counts of attempted murder after being discharged from the hospital.

 

