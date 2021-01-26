Mississippi man charged in human trafficking case

A Mississippi man was arrested last week and charged in a human trafficking case, state law enforcement agents reported.

On January 21, 2021, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Special Victims Unit received information that a 21-year-old female was possibly involved in a human trafficking situation.

Agents conducted gathered evidence, which eventually led to a suspect.

Demaris L. Edwards, 27, of Potts Camp, Mississippi, was arrested. Edwards already had an active warrant for his arrest by the Mississippi Department of Corrections and additional arrest warrants for burglary and theft.

