expand
Ad Spot

January 26, 2021

Golf-ball size hail reported in Mississippi

By Magnolia State Live

Published 8:13 am Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Hail the size of golf balls was reported by North Mississippi as storms startled residents with torrential rains.

Horn Lake residents reported to Fox 13 News in Memphis that they were caught off guard when they were left with cracked windshields and other car damage when the large hail pelted the region.

The hail and stormy conditions gave way to flooding in some areas of North Mississippi.

No major power outages, injuries, or other disruptions were reported in the region Monday night.

More News

A year after tragic death, Kobe Bryant’s presence still strong as his NBA legacy continues to grow

Golf-ball size hail reported in Mississippi

Police: Man steals vehicle after walking in Mississippi house, demands keys from homeowner

mississippi crime

Officials: Man who reportedly shot at Alabama police officers is Mississippi fugitive

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

A year after tragic death, Kobe Bryant’s presence still strong as his NBA legacy continues to grow

News

Golf-ball size hail reported in Mississippi

News

Police: Man steals vehicle after walking in Mississippi house, demands keys from homeowner

News

Officials: Man who reportedly shot at Alabama police officers is Mississippi fugitive

News

One person dies, two others injured in head-on collision on rural Mississippi road

News

Mississippi city issues curfew to fight violence

News

Accused Mississippi prison smuggler says strange woman paid him with sex, cash

News

Sheriff said parents argued over drug use before abandoning two children in Mississippi woods; one child died

News

Mississippi homeowner kills one of two intruders in shootout

News

Sheriff says two N.C. children found abandoned in Mississippi woods; one dead, father sought

News

Manhunt continues after Mississippi toddler found dead in woods after being abandoned

News

Mississippi’s post-holiday coronavirus surge may be slowing, state statistics indicate

News

Baby dolphin rescued from Mississippi beach

News

Former spokeswoman for Trump White House running for Arkansas governor

News

Shots fired into home of Mississippi deputy

News

Mississippi father sought after 2-year-old found dead after being abandoned in truck

News

13-year-old girl stabbed to death inside Walmart; 4 younger girls arrested in crime

Culture

Estate of Mississippi native, Southern author Julia Reed to be auctioned for charity

News

‘Bogus’ mail-out about sanctuary city fears baffles Mississippi officials

News

January now Mississippi’s deadliest month of coronavirus pandemic; new case growth slows

News

Mississippi authorities searching for man wanted in connection to homicide

News

A Mississippi State recruit dunked so hard he brought down the hoop and everything with it

News

North Mississippi man found dead inside his home

News

Police officer’s gun discharges during struggle inside North Mississippi convenience store