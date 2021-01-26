Golf-ball size hail reported in Mississippi

Hail the size of golf balls was reported by North Mississippi as storms startled residents with torrential rains.

Horn Lake residents reported to Fox 13 News in Memphis that they were caught off guard when they were left with cracked windshields and other car damage when the large hail pelted the region.

The hail and stormy conditions gave way to flooding in some areas of North Mississippi.

No major power outages, injuries, or other disruptions were reported in the region Monday night.

