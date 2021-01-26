expand
Ad Spot

January 26, 2021

Belk files for bankruptcy protection; stores expected to remain open

By The Associated Press

Published 4:43 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Belk, the North Carolina-based department store chain which has catered to generations of shoppers for nearly 190 years, announced Tuesday that it will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The chain’s owner, private equity firm Sycamore Partners, said in a news release that Belk will continue with “normal operations” as it goes through bankruptcy, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Sycamore Partners said it expects to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of February. It will retain majority control of Belk, according to an agreement it reached with some of Belk’s creditors. A group of the department store’s creditors, led by the private equity firms KKR and Blackstone, will get a minority stake. The bankruptcy plan will help Belk shed about $450 million of debt.

“We’re confident that this agreement puts us on the right long-term path toward significantly reducing our debt and providing us with greater financial flexibility to meet our obligations and to continue investing in our business,” Belk CEO Lisa Harper said in a statement.

The 133-year-old chain grew from the opening of a store in Monroe, North Carolina, by William Henry Belk in 1888. Three generations of the Belk family led the company to become the biggest family-owned department store chain in the country by 2015, when the family sold it for $3 billion.

The sale to Sycamore loaded the chain with over $2 billion in debt at a time when department stores were losing popularity. The department store has struggled during the coronavirus pandemic as customers flocked to online shopping and avoided in-person shopping.

Belk furloughed workers in March as the pandemic hit and cut senior staff pay up to 50% as stores temporarily closed. In July, Belk cut an undisclosed number of jobs, mostly at its headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. This followed the elimination of 80 corporate jobs in February.

Belk has more than 20,000 employees at its nearly 300 stores in 16 Southeastern states. Its corporate offices opened in 1988 in Charlotte, and now have about 1,300 workers.

More News

Tate Reeves said Mississippi is ‘unconquerable’ after year of virus, tornadoes; What do you think?

Mississippi man charged in human trafficking case

Belk files for bankruptcy protection; stores expected to remain open

Beer

Knock, knock, your drinks are here: Mississippi lawmakers consider allowing home delivery of booze

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Tate Reeves said Mississippi is ‘unconquerable’ after year of virus, tornadoes; What do you think?

News

Mississippi man charged in human trafficking case

News

Belk files for bankruptcy protection; stores expected to remain open

News

Knock, knock, your drinks are here: Mississippi lawmakers consider allowing home delivery of booze

News

This Mississippi woman vanished one year ago, but investigators remain hopeful they will find her

News

With dozens more coronavirus deaths reported, January now deadliest month of pandemic in Mississippi

News

A year after tragic death, Kobe Bryant’s presence still strong as his NBA legacy continues to grow

News

Golf-ball size hail reported in Mississippi

News

Police: Man steals vehicle after walking in Mississippi house, demands keys from homeowner

News

Officials: Man who reportedly shot at Alabama police officers is Mississippi fugitive

News

One person dies, two others injured in head-on collision on rural Mississippi road

News

Mississippi city issues curfew to fight violence

News

Accused Mississippi prison smuggler says strange woman paid him with sex, cash

News

Sheriff said parents argued over drug use before abandoning two children in Mississippi woods; one child died

News

Mississippi homeowner kills one of two intruders in shootout

News

Sheriff says two N.C. children found abandoned in Mississippi woods; one dead, father sought

News

Manhunt continues after Mississippi toddler found dead in woods after being abandoned

News

Mississippi’s post-holiday coronavirus surge may be slowing, state statistics indicate

News

Baby dolphin rescued from Mississippi beach

News

Former spokeswoman for Trump White House running for Arkansas governor

News

Shots fired into home of Mississippi deputy

News

Mississippi father sought after 2-year-old found dead after being abandoned in truck

News

13-year-old girl stabbed to death inside Walmart; 4 younger girls arrested in crime

Culture

Estate of Mississippi native, Southern author Julia Reed to be auctioned for charity