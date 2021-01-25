Who’s been sleeping in my bed? Mississippi family discovers man living inside their house after extended trip away

A Mississippi family returned home after being away for an extended period to find another man living inside.

John Shoemaker, 61, of Flora was taken into custody by Vicksburg police officers after a homeowner reported that Shoemaker has broken into his home and lived their without his permission.

The homeowner and his family had been out of town for a “period of weeks” and found Shoemaker inside the house when they returned Sunday evening.

The homeowner reported that $700 of food was missing, interior doors were taken off their hinges and other damage had been done inside the residence.

Shoemaker was arrested at the scene on a charge of residential burglary.

During his initial court appearance Monday in Vicksburg Municipal Court, Judge Angela Carpenter placed a $40,000 bond on Shoemaker and bound his case over to the grand jury.

