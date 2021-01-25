Shots fired into home of Mississippi deputy

Police are searching for those responsible for shooting into a Mississippi deputy’s house multiple times Sunday morning.

Officials from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department said they are looking for the driver of a white sedan who may be responsible for shooting into the deputy’s house in Jackson. No one was injured in the incident.

The address of the deputy’s home was not released for safety reasons.

The Jackson Police Department is leading the investigation and Hinds County deputies are assisting.

@CountyHinds and @JacksonMSPolice are investigating an early morning shooting where a HCSO deputy’s residence was shot into multiple times. There were no injured reported. The suspects appeared to be in a white or light colored car. Anyone w/ information please call 601-352-1521. pic.twitter.com/0xIyZq5zYw — Hinds County Sheriff’s Office (@CountyHinds) January 24, 2021

