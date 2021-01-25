expand
January 25, 2021

Mississippi’s post-holiday coronavirus surge may be slowing, state statistics indicate

By Magnolia State Live

Published 12:16 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

Mississippi reported on Monday the lowest number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in approximately one month, a sign perhaps that the post-holiday surge may be waning.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported five new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 5,777.

In the first 25 days of January 994 deaths have been reported, making January the month with the most COVID deaths reported since the pandemic began. Previously, December was the record with 982 deaths reported.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Monday occurred in the last 24 hours.

The state reported Monday 927 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 265,146.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,602 on Monday. It was the lowest 7-day average of new cases since early December.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,774 with Monday’s update, also the lowest 14-day average since the first week of December.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 222,812 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2153 71 72 15
Alcorn 2735 54 129 20
Amite 1024 26 54 7
Attala 1974 64 173 36
Benton 865 23 45 10
Bolivar 4149 109 225 31
Calhoun 1418 22 28 4
Carroll 1069 22 48 9
Chickasaw 1896 44 53 15
Choctaw 638 13 1 0
Claiborne 897 25 45 9
Clarke 1486 62 122 30
Clay 1675 37 27 3
Coahoma 2515 55 129 11
Copiah 2507 49 79 9
Covington 2224 73 136 39
De Soto 17807 191 113 24
Forrest 6236 124 224 50
Franklin 707 17 40 4
George 2048 39 59 7
Greene 1145 29 52 6
Grenada 2242 72 154 32
Hancock 2963 62 69 14
Harrison 14298 204 481 65
Hinds 16967 332 796 120
Holmes 1722 68 103 20
Humphreys 848 24 33 8
Issaquena 160 6 0 0
Itawamba 2700 63 125 22
Jackson 10976 190 217 30
Jasper 1825 38 36 2
Jefferson 571 21 40 5
Jefferson Davis 889 30 8 1
Jones 6782 118 217 41
Kemper 810 20 45 9
Lafayette 5229 101 188 54
Lamar 5074 65 52 13
Lauderdale 6128 192 430 94
Lawrence 1076 17 27 2
Leake 2384 67 89 14
Lee 9088 145 215 41
Leflore 3122 109 234 52
Lincoln 3076 88 173 37
Lowndes 5564 120 255 56
Madison 8619 169 359 69
Marion 2259 73 158 24
Marshall 3585 70 64 15
Monroe 3693 110 189 55
Montgomery 1127 36 54 9
Neshoba 3499 154 197 56
Newton 2000 46 86 15
Noxubee 1141 26 35 6
Oktibbeha 4094 82 215 36
Panola 3882 81 102 13
Pearl River 3508 106 158 33
Perry 1053 31 21 7
Pike 2710 81 125 34
Pontotoc 3785 60 78 7
Prentiss 2545 54 99 15
Quitman 714 9 0 0
Rankin 11280 221 390 60
Scott 2608 49 61 4
Sharkey 457 17 43 8
Simpson 2438 72 157 20
Smith 1307 26 60 8
Stone 1529 25 84 14
Sunflower 2930 75 117 19
Tallahatchie 1575 35 50 7
Tate 2811 62 80 19
Tippah 2501 50 115 7
Tishomingo 1956 61 102 27
Tunica 893 21 18 2
Union 3577 64 131 21
Walthall 1150 37 68 13
Warren 3698 103 169 38
Washington 4951 125 189 39
Wayne 2150 34 69 11
Webster 974 24 58 11
Wilkinson 599 25 24 5
Winston 2077 71 116 37
Yalobusha 1238 35 82 22
Yazoo 2571 56 139 18
Total 265,146 5,777 10,103 1,875

