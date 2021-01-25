expand
Ad Spot

January 25, 2021

mississippi crime

Mississippi homeowner kills one of two intruders in shootout

By Magnolia State Live

Published 4:53 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

A Mississippi homeowner reportedly shot and killed one of the two armed suspects trying to force their way inside his home.

The homeowner was injured after a shootout with the two men Sunday evening.

The homeowner shot one of the suspects multiple times to protect himself, Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said in a news release.

Police responded to calls of shots being fired around 6:30 p.m. in the Mill Avenue area on Washington Boulevard in Moss Point.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a man lying in the road dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The death reportedly occurred after two men attempted to rob the homeowner at gunpoint. Police report that at least one of the suspects fired multiple times at the homeowner, who returned fire, striking at least one of the intruders, who died of his wounds.

The status of the second man was unclear.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd said the body of the deceased male has been sent to the crime lab for an autopsy.

The homeowner was treated and released from the hospital for his gunshot wounds.

This case will be presented to the next Grand Jury for their review to determine if charges should be filed against the homeowner.

 

More News

Sheriff said parents argued over drug use before abandoning two children in Mississippi woods; one child died

mississippi crime

Mississippi homeowner kills one of two intruders in shootout

Who’s been sleeping in my bed? Mississippi family discovers man living inside their house after extended trip away

Sheriff says two N.C. children found abandoned in Mississippi woods; one dead, father sought

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Sheriff said parents argued over drug use before abandoning two children in Mississippi woods; one child died

News

Mississippi homeowner kills one of two intruders in shootout

News

Sheriff says two N.C. children found abandoned in Mississippi woods; one dead, father sought

News

Manhunt continues after Mississippi toddler found dead in woods after being abandoned

News

Mississippi’s post-holiday coronavirus surge may be slowing, state statistics indicate

News

Baby dolphin rescued from Mississippi beach

News

Former spokeswoman for Trump White House running for Arkansas governor

News

Shots fired into home of Mississippi deputy

News

Mississippi father sought after 2-year-old found dead after being abandoned in truck

News

13-year-old girl stabbed to death inside Walmart; 4 younger girls arrested in crime

Culture

Estate of Mississippi native, Southern author Julia Reed to be auctioned for charity

News

‘Bogus’ mail-out about sanctuary city fears baffles Mississippi officials

News

January now Mississippi’s deadliest month of coronavirus pandemic; new case growth slows

News

Mississippi authorities searching for man wanted in connection to homicide

News

A Mississippi State recruit dunked so hard he brought down the hoop and everything with it

News

North Mississippi man found dead inside his home

News

Police officer’s gun discharges during struggle inside North Mississippi convenience store

News

Family says funeral home mocked them over mask usage request

News

Mississippi prisons take tobacco orders ahead of February 1 smoking start

Culture

What does it take to be in top 1% of wealth in Mississippi?

News

Ohio woman claims voodoo spirits told her to drive son to Mississippi, brutally kill him in hotel room

News

New coronavirus case averages decline, but deaths pile up in Mississippi

News

American broadcasting legend Larry King dies at 87; he had been fighting COVID-19

News

Mississippi mail thief receives his punishment