January 26, 2021

Mississippi city issues curfew to fight violence

By The Associated Press

Published 9:04 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

A Mississippi city on Monday implemented a temporary curfew for anyone under 18 after recent instances of violent crime.

Moss Point Mayor Mario King said during a news conference that people under 18 cannot be out between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless they are traveling to and from work or returning home from a school event, WLOX reported. The curfew begins Monday and remains in effect for five days, but the mayor said he might extend it further.

The penalty for an initial violation of the curfew is $300. That goes up to $500 for a second violation. A third violation by the same person will result in a $500 fine and jail time for the parent and/or child, King said.

The curfew comes after several violent incidents, the television station reported. One person died and a homeowner was injured during an attempted home invasion Sunday. A 15-year-old is accused of robbing and shooting a man last week and faces a capital murder charge. On New Year’s Eve, a 22-year-old was killed during a robbery.

