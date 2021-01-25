expand
Ad Spot

January 25, 2021

Manhunt continues after Mississippi toddler found dead in woods after being abandoned

By Magnolia State Live

Published 12:36 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

A 2-year-old girl has been found dead in a wooded area of central Mississippi, and authorities were searching for her father.

The girl’s 7-year-old sibling has been taken into protective custody.

Scott Count Sheriff Mike Lee tells WLBT-TV that authorities were searching for James Harrison Jr., who is the father of the younger child and stepfather of the older one.

Lee says Harrison and the two children were reported missing Friday by the children’s mother. She told deputies that she last saw her family Thursday after an argument with Harrison.

The mother said she got out of the truck at a gas station in the town of Lake. Investigators are trying to find out why she waited a day to report her family missing.

Lee tells WAPT-TV that authorities were searching for Harrison in Scott and Newton counties.

An autopsy will be done on the toddler.

More News

Sheriff said parents argued over drug use before abandoning two children in Mississippi woods; one child died

mississippi crime

Mississippi homeowner kills one of two intruders in shootout

Who’s been sleeping in my bed? Mississippi family discovers man living inside their house after extended trip away

Sheriff says two N.C. children found abandoned in Mississippi woods; one dead, father sought

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Sheriff said parents argued over drug use before abandoning two children in Mississippi woods; one child died

News

Mississippi homeowner kills one of two intruders in shootout

News

Sheriff says two N.C. children found abandoned in Mississippi woods; one dead, father sought

News

Manhunt continues after Mississippi toddler found dead in woods after being abandoned

News

Mississippi’s post-holiday coronavirus surge may be slowing, state statistics indicate

News

Baby dolphin rescued from Mississippi beach

News

Former spokeswoman for Trump White House running for Arkansas governor

News

Shots fired into home of Mississippi deputy

News

Mississippi father sought after 2-year-old found dead after being abandoned in truck

News

13-year-old girl stabbed to death inside Walmart; 4 younger girls arrested in crime

Culture

Estate of Mississippi native, Southern author Julia Reed to be auctioned for charity

News

‘Bogus’ mail-out about sanctuary city fears baffles Mississippi officials

News

January now Mississippi’s deadliest month of coronavirus pandemic; new case growth slows

News

Mississippi authorities searching for man wanted in connection to homicide

News

A Mississippi State recruit dunked so hard he brought down the hoop and everything with it

News

North Mississippi man found dead inside his home

News

Police officer’s gun discharges during struggle inside North Mississippi convenience store

News

Family says funeral home mocked them over mask usage request

News

Mississippi prisons take tobacco orders ahead of February 1 smoking start

Culture

What does it take to be in top 1% of wealth in Mississippi?

News

Ohio woman claims voodoo spirits told her to drive son to Mississippi, brutally kill him in hotel room

News

New coronavirus case averages decline, but deaths pile up in Mississippi

News

American broadcasting legend Larry King dies at 87; he had been fighting COVID-19

News

Mississippi mail thief receives his punishment