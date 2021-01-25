Manhunt continues after Mississippi toddler found dead in woods after being abandoned

A 2-year-old girl has been found dead in a wooded area of central Mississippi, and authorities were searching for her father.

The girl’s 7-year-old sibling has been taken into protective custody.

Scott Count Sheriff Mike Lee tells WLBT-TV that authorities were searching for James Harrison Jr., who is the father of the younger child and stepfather of the older one.

Lee says Harrison and the two children were reported missing Friday by the children’s mother. She told deputies that she last saw her family Thursday after an argument with Harrison.

The mother said she got out of the truck at a gas station in the town of Lake. Investigators are trying to find out why she waited a day to report her family missing.

Lee tells WAPT-TV that authorities were searching for Harrison in Scott and Newton counties.

An autopsy will be done on the toddler.

