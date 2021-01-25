expand
January 26, 2021

Accused Mississippi prison smuggler says strange woman paid him with sex, cash

By Magnolia State Live

Published 8:52 pm Monday, January 25, 2021

A man arrested for allegedly tossing drugs and other contraband over the fence of a Mississippi prison claims he was hired to it and paid with cash and sexual favors.

Lester Brown is accused of throwing several packages of contraband over the fence at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County.

Court records show that Brown was allegedly caught by a Mississippi Department of Corrections officer at approximately 3:25 a.m. who chased Brown into woods near the prison before eventually catching him.

The contraband included 143 grams of methamphetamine, more than 1 kilo of marijuana along with cell phones, tobacco and other contraband.

Brown told investigators that he had met a woman in Hattiesburg who hired him to smuggle the goods into the prison.

He told investigators he knew the woman only as “Sandra” and that she paid him $300 and sexual favors for the work. He claims the two met at a store in Hattiesburg and she drove him to Greene County and dropped him off near the prison with a backpack filled with the packages of contraband.

