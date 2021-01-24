expand
January 24, 2021

North Mississippi man found dead inside his home

By Magnolia State Live

Published 6:46 am Sunday, January 24, 2021

Relatives are searching for clues as to why a loved one was found dead inside his North Mississippi apartment Saturday.

The dead body of a man in his mid-thirties was discovered after Okolona officials made a welfare check at the request of family members.

Chickasaw County coroner Michael Fowler said family members discovered the body inside his Jefferson Street home.  around lunchtime on Saturday.

Fowler said he is now hoping an autopsy will shed light on how the man in his mid-thirties died.

The body is being sent to the crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy.

