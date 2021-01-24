expand
January 24, 2021

Mississippi authorities searching for man wanted in connection to homicide

By Magnolia State Live

Published 9:02 am Sunday, January 24, 2021

A man is wanted in connection to a homicide investigation in Newton County.

The Newton and Scott County Sheriff’s Departments are working to find James Harrison Jr., who is wanted in an ongoing homicide investigation.

Harrison is a white male, weighs approximately 140 pounds and was last seen walking on Ponderosa road near the Lake Mississippi Friday.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you’re asked to call the Scott County or Newton County Sheriff’s Department.

 

 

 

