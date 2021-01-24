January now Mississippi’s deadliest month of coronavirus pandemic; new case growth slows

Growth in new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus appear to be moderating in Mississippi, however, the number of deaths attributed to the virus hit a new record Sunday with January now the deadliest month of the pandemic — with another seven days left.

Mississippi’s new COVID-19 coronavirus case averages are dropping, but deaths from people already sick with the virus continue to pile up, the latest stats released Sunday from the state show.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 21 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 5,772.

In the first 24 days of January 989 deaths have been reported, making January now the month with the most COVID deaths reported since the pandemic began. Previously, December was the record with 982 deaths reported.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Sunday occurred in the last 24 hours.

The state reported Sunday 1,196 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 264,219.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,678 on Sunday. It was the lowest 7-day average of new cases since early December.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,795 with Sunday’s update, also the lowest 14-day average since the first week of December.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 207,769 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

