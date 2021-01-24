expand
Ad Spot

January 24, 2021

January now Mississippi’s deadliest month of coronavirus pandemic; new case growth slows

By Magnolia State Live

Published 10:23 am Sunday, January 24, 2021

Growth in new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus appear to be moderating in Mississippi, however, the number of deaths attributed to the virus hit a new record Sunday with January now the deadliest month of the pandemic — with another seven days left.

Mississippi’s new COVID-19 coronavirus case averages are dropping, but deaths from people already sick with the virus continue to pile up, the latest stats released Sunday from the state show.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 21 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 5,772.

In the first 24 days of January 989 deaths have been reported, making January now the month with the most COVID deaths reported since the pandemic began. Previously, December was the record with 982 deaths reported.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Sunday occurred in the last 24 hours.

The state reported Sunday 1,196 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 264,219.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,678 on Sunday. It was the lowest 7-day average of new cases since early December.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,795 with Sunday’s update, also the lowest 14-day average since the first week of December.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 207,769 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Monday.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2151 71
Alcorn 2731 54
Amite 1021 26
Attala 1970 64
Benton 858 23
Bolivar 4126 109
Calhoun 1413 22
Carroll 1068 22
Chickasaw 1893 44
Choctaw 637 13
Claiborne 888 25
Clarke 1481 62
Clay 1668 37
Coahoma 2497 55
Copiah 2497 49
Covington 2210 73
De Soto 17741 191
Forrest 6208 124
Franklin 706 17
George 2047 39
Greene 1137 29
Grenada 2239 72
Hancock 2942 62
Harrison 14279 204
Hinds 16891 332 *
Holmes 1720 68
Humphreys 847 24
Issaquena 160 6
Itawamba 2693 63
Jackson 10917 190
Jasper 1811 38
Jefferson 568 21
Jefferson Davis 884 30
Jones 6731 118
Kemper 809 20
Lafayette 5205 98
Lamar 5058 65
Lauderdale 6121 192
Lawrence 1068 17
Leake 2381 67
Lee 9071 145
Leflore 3118 109
Lincoln 3067 88
Lowndes 5544 120
Madison 8599 169
Marion 2242 73
Marshall 3571 70
Monroe 3686 110
Montgomery 1120 36
Neshoba 3490 154
Newton 1999 46
Noxubee 1130 26
Oktibbeha 4083 82
Panola 3869 81
Pearl River 3495 106
Perry 1051 31
Pike 2701 81
Pontotoc 3774 60
Prentiss 2537 54
Quitman 713 9
Rankin 11239 220
Scott 2600 48
Sharkey 452 17
Simpson 2428 72
Smith 1300 26
Stone 1525 25
Sunflower 2919 75
Tallahatchie 1572 35
Tate 2806 62
Tippah 2497 50
Tishomingo 1949 61
Tunica 890 21
Union 3568 64
Walthall 1145 37
Warren 3685 103
Washington 4933 125
Wayne 2137 34
Webster 968 24
Wilkinson 598 25
Winston 2076 71
Yalobusha 1233 35
Yazoo 2567 56
Total 264,219 5,772

* Note: One death previously reported in Hinds County was in error, and has been removed.

More News

‘Bogus’ mail-out about sanctuary city fears baffles Mississippi officials

January now Mississippi’s deadliest month of coronavirus pandemic; new case growth slows

Mississippi authorities searching for man wanted in connection to homicide

A Mississippi State recruit dunked so hard he brought down the hoop and everything with it

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

‘Bogus’ mail-out about sanctuary city fears baffles Mississippi officials

News

January now Mississippi’s deadliest month of coronavirus pandemic; new case growth slows

News

Mississippi authorities searching for man wanted in connection to homicide

News

A Mississippi State recruit dunked so hard he brought down the hoop and everything with it

News

North Mississippi man found dead inside his home

News

Police officer’s gun discharges during struggle inside North Mississippi convenience store

News

Family says funeral home mocked them over mask usage request

News

Mississippi prisons take tobacco orders ahead of February 1 smoking start

Culture

What does it take to be in top 1% of wealth in Mississippi?

News

Ohio woman claims voodoo spirits told her to drive son to Mississippi, brutally kill him in hotel room

News

New coronavirus case averages decline, but deaths pile up in Mississippi

News

American broadcasting legend Larry King dies at 87; he had been fighting COVID-19

News

Mississippi mail thief receives his punishment

News

Couple starts fundraising campaign to help save eyesore Mississippi mansion

News

Someone just won $1B lottery jackpot; was it you?

News

Mississippi’s top doc says part of federal COVID-19 vaccine plan ‘faulty,’ ‘frustrating’

News

Seven people charged with attacking restaurant hostess over COVID-19 rules

News

Pug rescued after witness sees it tossed off Mississippi bridge

News

Attorney: Mom says voodoo spirits led her to pierce son’s skull with metal rod in Mississippi hotel room

News

Mississippi mom charged with stabbing her three small children with knife

News

Ready to join billionaire’s club? Mega Millions jackpot his $1 billion (with a B); drawing tonight

News

Ex-Mississippi cop admits he destroyed, hid texts and photos of runaway teen girl

News

Mississippi’s coronavirus death toll inches toward grim record

News

Brexit leader to head conservative Mississippi public policy center