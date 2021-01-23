Mississippi mail thief receives his punishment

A Mississippi man who admitted to stealing mail and cashing checks was sentenced to federal prison this week.

Timothy Frank Ross, 54, formerly of Gulfport, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden, to serve 30 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for conspiring to commit mail theft, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Chris Cave with the U. S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, Southern Area Field Office.

Ross was also ordered to pay outstanding restitution to a victim in the amount of $594 and a $2,000 fine.

From September 2016, through March 2017, Ross and co-conspirators stole mail from victims’ residences and their mailboxes in the Gulfport and Bay St. Louis areas. Ross and his co-conspirators cashed checks from the stolen mail and made deposits with stolen checks into a bank account controlled by a co-conspirator.

Ross was indicted on July 24, 2019. He pled guilty before Judge Ozerden on October 22, 2020.

Share this: Facebook

Print

Twitter

