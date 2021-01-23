expand
Ad Spot

January 23, 2021

Mississippi mail thief receives his punishment

By Magnolia State Live

Published 7:03 am Saturday, January 23, 2021

A Mississippi man who admitted to stealing mail and cashing checks was sentenced to federal prison this week.

Timothy Frank Ross, 54, formerly of Gulfport, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden, to serve 30 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for conspiring to commit mail theft, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Chris Cave with the U. S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, Southern Area Field Office.

Ross was also ordered to pay outstanding restitution to a victim in the amount of $594 and a $2,000 fine.

From September 2016, through March 2017, Ross and co-conspirators stole mail from victims’ residences and their mailboxes in the Gulfport and Bay St. Louis areas. Ross and his co-conspirators cashed checks from the stolen mail and made deposits with stolen checks into a bank account controlled by a co-conspirator.

Ross was indicted on July 24, 2019. He pled guilty before Judge Ozerden on October 22, 2020.

More News

New coronavirus case averages decline, but deaths pile up in Mississippi

American broadcasting legend Larry King dies at 87; he had been fighting COVID-19

Mississippi mail thief receives his punishment

Couple starts fundraising campaign to help save eyesore Mississippi mansion

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

New coronavirus case averages decline, but deaths pile up in Mississippi

News

American broadcasting legend Larry King dies at 87; he had been fighting COVID-19

News

Mississippi mail thief receives his punishment

News

Couple starts fundraising campaign to help save eyesore Mississippi mansion

News

Someone just won $1B lottery jackpot; was it you?

News

Mississippi’s top doc says part of federal COVID-19 vaccine plan ‘faulty,’ ‘frustrating’

News

Seven people charged with attacking restaurant hostess over COVID-19 rules

News

Pug rescued after witness sees it tossed off Mississippi bridge

News

Attorney: Mom says voodoo spirits led her to pierce son’s skull with metal rod in Mississippi hotel room

News

Mississippi mom charged with stabbing her three small children with knife

News

Ready to join billionaire’s club? Mega Millions jackpot his $1 billion (with a B); drawing tonight

News

Ex-Mississippi cop admits he destroyed, hid texts and photos of runaway teen girl

News

Mississippi’s coronavirus death toll inches toward grim record

News

Brexit leader to head conservative Mississippi public policy center

News

Mother of 4 in Mississippi missing for nearly a month

News

Gov. Reeves on social media: I am not impressed by President Biden’s vaccination goals for nation

News

Casting call goes out for new television series on Emmett Till to be filmed in Memphis, Mississippi

News

Police: Father shot, killed trying to break up fight between son and other juvenile

News

Lawmakers will work via internet as COVID-19 spreads at the Capitol

News

Mississippi’s January coronavirus death toll climbs higher, inching toward record

News

Former Jackson police officer pleads guilty to obstruction by attempting to hide relationship with minor

News

Former Ole Miss student convicted of killing officer in 2006 released from prison

News

Body in unmarked grave linked to Mississippi murder case

News

Mississippi schools will not get A-F grades, requirements for third grade reading tests, high school tests changed