expand
Ad Spot

January 22, 2021

Mississippi mom charged with stabbing her three small children with knife

By Vicksburg Post Staff

Published 2:24 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

A Mississippi woman was being held without bond Friday in the Warren County Jail charged with three counts of felony child abuse for allegedly stabbing her three small children.

Warren County Martin Pace said Shana Smith, 36, is accused of attacking and injuring her three children, all under the age of 7, with a knife Wednesday night. The assault came at their home in the 1900 block of Heather Place.

He said Smith and two of the children were treated and released from Merit Health River Region. Another child was hospitalized with a cut to the throat and was expected to recover.

County Court Judge Marcie Southerland ordered Smith held without bond at an initial appearance Thursday. The case remains under investigation and the state Child Protective Services were called.

The assault occurred about 10 p.m. Wednesday. Pace said one of the children ran to the home of a nearby relative and said her mother had injured the children and possibly herself.

Deputies responding to the call arrived to find Smith in the home with two of the children covered in blood. Smith was still armed with a knife, Pace said, but the deputies were able to disarm her and get the children to paramedics and took Smith into custody.

“It appeared she injured all three children and superficially injured herself,” Pace said.

More News

Mississippi mom charged with stabbing her three small children with knife

Ready to join billionaire’s club? Mega Millions jackpot his $1 billion (with a B); drawing tonight

Ex-Mississippi cop admits he destroyed, hid texts and photos of runaway teen girl

Mississippi’s coronavirus death toll inches toward grim record

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi mom charged with stabbing her three small children with knife

News

Ready to join billionaire’s club? Mega Millions jackpot his $1 billion (with a B); drawing tonight

News

Ex-Mississippi cop admits he destroyed, hid texts and photos of runaway teen girl

News

Mississippi’s coronavirus death toll inches toward grim record

News

Brexit leader to head conservative Mississippi public policy center

News

Mother of 4 in Mississippi missing for nearly a month

News

Gov. Reeves on social media: I am not impressed by President Biden’s vaccination goals for nation

News

Casting call goes out for new television series on Emmett Till to be filmed in Memphis, Mississippi

News

Police: Father shot, killed trying to break up fight between son and other juvenile

News

Lawmakers will work via internet as COVID-19 spreads at the Capitol

News

Mississippi’s January coronavirus death toll climbs higher, inching toward record

News

Former Jackson police officer pleads guilty to obstruction by attempting to hide relationship with minor

News

Former Ole Miss student convicted of killing officer in 2006 released from prison

News

Body in unmarked grave linked to Mississippi murder case

News

Mississippi schools will not get A-F grades, requirements for third grade reading tests, high school tests changed

News

Mississippi Senate passes teacher pay raise. Now it’s up to the House.

News

One person dead, another injured in Thursday morning accident on interstate

News

Suspect arrested in connection with Southwest Mississippi shooting

News

Alabama man arrested in Mississippi on multiple firearms charges

News

Tennessee mayor lowers flag of town as Biden takes office

News

Jackson mayor: City will not tolerate street racing on interstate, area streets

News

Authorities: Mississippi county may hold clues to girl’s remains found in 55-gallon drum ten years ago in New Hampshire

News

Family of man shot by deputy at Mississippi courthouse seeks answers

News

Mississippi millionaire: Lucky winner steps up to collect lottery prize