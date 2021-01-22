expand
Ad Spot

January 22, 2021

Ex-Mississippi cop admits he destroyed, hid texts and photos of runaway teen girl

By The Associated Press

Published 1:35 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

Former Mississippi police officer pleads to obstruction

A former police officer in Mississippi has pleaded guilty to obstruction of a federal investigation by destroying and hiding text messages and images of a juvenile girl, federal prosecutors said.

Mark Coleman, 57, who served with the Jackson Police Department for more than 20 years, entered the plea Thursday before U.S. District Judge Tom S. Lee, said Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Michelle Sutphin with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

Upon learning that a 16-year-old female with whom Coleman had a relationship had been reported as a runaway, Coleman attempted to delete text messages and images of the female from his phone to try to prevent federal investigators from connecting him to the runaway. His attempt at concealing his relationship failed, and Coleman was arrested.

Coleman’s sentencing hearing is set for April 29. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

More News

Mississippi mom charged with stabbing her three small children with knife

Ready to join billionaire’s club? Mega Millions jackpot his $1 billion (with a B); drawing tonight

Ex-Mississippi cop admits he destroyed, hid texts and photos of runaway teen girl

Mississippi’s coronavirus death toll inches toward grim record

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi mom charged with stabbing her three small children with knife

News

Ready to join billionaire’s club? Mega Millions jackpot his $1 billion (with a B); drawing tonight

News

Ex-Mississippi cop admits he destroyed, hid texts and photos of runaway teen girl

News

Mississippi’s coronavirus death toll inches toward grim record

News

Brexit leader to head conservative Mississippi public policy center

News

Mother of 4 in Mississippi missing for nearly a month

News

Gov. Reeves on social media: I am not impressed by President Biden’s vaccination goals for nation

News

Casting call goes out for new television series on Emmett Till to be filmed in Memphis, Mississippi

News

Police: Father shot, killed trying to break up fight between son and other juvenile

News

Lawmakers will work via internet as COVID-19 spreads at the Capitol

News

Mississippi’s January coronavirus death toll climbs higher, inching toward record

News

Former Jackson police officer pleads guilty to obstruction by attempting to hide relationship with minor

News

Former Ole Miss student convicted of killing officer in 2006 released from prison

News

Body in unmarked grave linked to Mississippi murder case

News

Mississippi schools will not get A-F grades, requirements for third grade reading tests, high school tests changed

News

Mississippi Senate passes teacher pay raise. Now it’s up to the House.

News

One person dead, another injured in Thursday morning accident on interstate

News

Suspect arrested in connection with Southwest Mississippi shooting

News

Alabama man arrested in Mississippi on multiple firearms charges

News

Tennessee mayor lowers flag of town as Biden takes office

News

Jackson mayor: City will not tolerate street racing on interstate, area streets

News

Authorities: Mississippi county may hold clues to girl’s remains found in 55-gallon drum ten years ago in New Hampshire

News

Family of man shot by deputy at Mississippi courthouse seeks answers

News

Mississippi millionaire: Lucky winner steps up to collect lottery prize