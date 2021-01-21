One person dead, another injured in Thursday morning accident on interstate

One person is dead and another person injured after a Thursday morning crash in Richland.

Richland police are investigating the accident that happened around 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of I-20 and I-55, in the area known as “The Stack.”

Police said two of the three passengers of a 2000 Ford F-150 were ejected from the truck in the crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim that was ejected was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with serious injuries.

Tyler Stewart, 26, of Morton, was identified as the person who died at the scene, police said.

The third person inside the truck who was not ejected didn’t suffer any major injuries, police report.

The wreck is under investigation.

