January 22, 2021

Mississippi’s January coronavirus death toll climbs higher, inching toward record

By Magnolia State Live

Published 3:58 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021

Mississippi’s COVID-19 coronavirus statistics climbed higher Thursday after the last numbers were released from the state.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 30 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 5,668.

In the first 21 days of January 884 deaths have been reported, making it second on the list of most COVID deaths reported since the pandemic began. In December, 982 deaths were reported.

If the pace of deaths reported in January were to continue through the end of the month, the state may see as many as 1,300 deaths.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Thursday occurred in the last 24 hours.

The state reported Thursday 2,290 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 259,117.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,895 on Thursday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 1,973 with Thursday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 207,769 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2101 70 72 15
Alcorn 2688 54 128 20
Amite 999 26 54 7
Attala 1957 61 173 36
Benton 840 23 45 10
Bolivar 4068 109 225 31
Calhoun 1380 21 28 4
Carroll 1059 22 47 9
Chickasaw 1861 44 53 15
Choctaw 623 13 1 0
Claiborne 868 25 45 9
Clarke 1435 62 111 30
Clay 1627 35 24 3
Coahoma 2436 54 129 11
Copiah 2445 49 * 76 9
Covington 2169 72 136 39
De Soto 17436 187 113 24
Forrest 6101 121 224 50
Franklin 687 16 40 4
George 2027 39 59 7
Greene 1121 29 52 6
Grenada 2211 71 154 32
Hancock 2853 60 69 14
Harrison 13876 199 480 65
Hinds 16524 328 786 118
Holmes 1698 68 103 20
Humphreys 836 24 33 8
Issaquena 160 6 0 0
Itawamba 2662 61 125 22
Jackson 10652 187 217 30
Jasper 1760 38 36 2
Jefferson 559 20 39 4
Jefferson Davis 873 27 8 1
Jones 6552 112 217 41
Kemper 791 20 44 9
Lafayette 5073 93 188 54
Lamar 4964 65 52 13
Lauderdale 6034 189 426 94
Lawrence 1043 17 27 2
Leake 2343 67 89 14
Lee 8981 141 214 41
Leflore 3079 108 234 52
Lincoln 3006 87 173 37
Lowndes 5463 119 253 56
Madison 8413 168 359 69
Marion 2184 73 158 24
Marshall 3495 69 64 15
Monroe 3628 105 189 54
Montgomery 1109 36 54 9
Neshoba 3433 152 196 56
Newton 1957 45 86 15
Noxubee 1114 25 34 6
Oktibbeha 4016 81 215 36
Panola 3783 80 102 13
Pearl River 3380 104 158 33
Perry 1032 31 21 7
Pike 2665 80 125 34
Pontotoc 3721 55 64 6
Prentiss 2495 52 99 15
Quitman 702 9 0 0
Rankin 11000 217 388 60
Scott 2534 48 56 4
Sharkey 442 17 43 8
Simpson 2400 69 157 19
Smith 1258 25 60 8
Stone 1484 24 * 84 13
Sunflower 2892 72 116 17
Tallahatchie 1549 35 49 7
Tate 2767 62 80 19
Tippah 2458 50 108 7
Tishomingo 1924 61 102 27
Tunica 876 21 18 2
Union 3505 63 125 21
Walthall 1134 37 68 13
Warren 3619 101 168 38
Washington 4877 124 188 39
Wayne 2064 32 69 11
Webster 943 24 58 11
Wilkinson 588 25 24 5
Winston 2052 67 114 35
Yalobusha 1202 34 82 22
Yazoo 2501 56 139 18
Total 259,117 5,668 10,022 1,864

* Note: A death previously reported in Copiah County has been corrected to Stone County

