Mississippi millionaire: Lucky winner steps up to collect lottery prize

It didn’t take long for the million-dollar winning ticket holder in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions to collect.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) said the ticket holder, who has chosen to be anonymous, bought the ticket at a Copiah Convenience store.

The ticket was sold at RBs One Stop on Highway 28 in Hazlehurst for Wednesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. It matched all five white balls, worth $1 million. The player did not choose the Megaplier option.

The winning Mega Millions numbers from Tuesday night’s drawing are: 10-19-26-28-50 with a Mega Ball of 16 and a Megaplier of 2x.

“Last night’s $1 million Mega Millions winner is the second millionaire to win playing Mega Millions in Mississippi,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “A Gautier woman won $2 million for the June 9, 2020, Mega Millions drawing. This is really exciting for Mississippi. Even if you did not hit the big jackpot, it is very important to check your numbers!”

The Mega Millions jackpot continues its roll and is currently at an estimated $970 million for Friday, January 22, 2021. The new cash value is now estimated at $716.3 million.

Share this: Facebook

Print

Twitter

