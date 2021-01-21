expand
January 22, 2021

mississippi crime

Body in unmarked grave linked to Mississippi murder case

By The Associated Press

Published 1:46 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021

Authorities searching for the body of a man killed more than a month ago discovered the remains buried at the edge of a Mississippi cemetery.

Investigators recovered the body of Jack Cowan, 39, from an unmarked grave on the outskirts of a Hamilton-area cemetery Wednesday afternoon, The Monroe Journal quoted County Sheriff Kevin Crook as saying.

Cowan’s body was taken to the Monroe County Coroner’s Office, and an autopsy was set to be performed at the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory in Pearl, Coroner Alan Gurley said.

Authorities began investigating in Mid-December after discovering Cowan’s burned car near a waterway in Amory. Crook said a missing person’s case was launched and investigators later charged Tommy Gene Randolph, 37, and Brian Lee Hoover, 36, with murder and arson.

Cowan’s girlfriend, Kayla Marie Morris Johns, 28, was charged with accessory to murder, and an additional suspect, Melonie Elizabeth Tate, 38, was also charged with accessory after the fact in the case, the sheriff said.

Authorities have not said what evidence led to the arrests in the case or commented further on Cowan’s death and the circumstances surrounding the slaying.

