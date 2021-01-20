Two charged with murder after dead body found in Mississippi home

Two people have been charged with murder after officials were alerted to a dead body in a Rankin County home.

Dantrell Jerome Hunter, 27, of Prentiss and Ashley Hales, 46, of Hattiesburg taken into custody after deputies identified the two as suspects in the case. With the help of U.S. Marshals and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, the suspects were located and taken into custody.

Rankin County Sheriff’s Department deputies received a call Tuesday morning from the 100 block of Conerly Road in Braxton about a possible deceased individual. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a victim deceased with trauma to the head.

Prentiss and Hales were taken to the Rankin County Detention Center.

