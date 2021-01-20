expand
January 21, 2021

mississippi crime

Police search for Mississippi 15-year-old they believe shot, killed another teen

By The Associated Press

Published 11:19 am Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Law officers in south Mississippi are searching for a 15-year-old they say was involved in the Monday shooting death of a 19-year-old man, authorities said.

Moss Point police arrived at the shooting scene Monday night and found Caleb Gabriel Lett, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, The Sun Herald reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders were unable to resuscitate him.

Moss Point police believe Lett was shot and killed during an armed robbery.

An arrest warrant on a capital murder charged has been issued for the 15-year-old suspect, who is from Moss Point, police said. Police were searching for him. They said a second person is wanted for questioning.

