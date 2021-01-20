One Mississippi ticket holder wins $1 million in Mega Millions

Lucky or unlucky? One Mississippi lottery ticket holder missed winning the Mega Millions grand prize jackpot worth more than $800 million dollars by one ball.

Although not the jackpot winner, the ticket holder will come away with $1 million after having matched all 5 numbers Tuesday night. Because the ticket holder missed the Mega Ball, the ticket is worth $1 million dollars.

The winning numbers are 10-19-26-28-50 MB: 16.

No word right now where it may have been sold.

In all, eleven tickets won $1 million. The states were California, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Mississippi, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Two other tickets in Florida are worth $2 million because they were both bought with the Megaplier.

The Mega Millions now rolls over to Friday. It currently has an estimated jackpot of $970 million.

