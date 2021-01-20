expand
January 21, 2021

January just became Mississippi’s second-deadliest month of coronavirus pandemic

By Magnolia State Live

Published 12:07 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021

With 11 days left in the month, January just became Mississippi’s second-deadliest month for COVID-19 coronavirus deaths with the latest statistics released Wednesday by the state.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 64 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 5,638. In the first 20 days of January 854 deaths have been reported, making it second on the list of most COVID deaths reported since the pandemic began. In December, 982 deaths were reported.

If the pace of deaths reported in January were to continue through the end of the month, the state may see as many as 1,300 deaths.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Wednesday occurred in the last 24 hours.

The state reported Wednesday 1,702 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 256,827.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,846 on Wednesday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,042 with Wednesday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 207,769 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2078 70 72 15
Alcorn 2674 54 128 20
Amite 988 26 54 7
Attala 1946 59 173 34
Benton 833 23 45 10
Bolivar 4024 109 225 31
Calhoun 1376 21 28 4
Carroll 1053 21 47 9
Chickasaw 1857 44 53 15
Choctaw 612 13 1 0
Claiborne 866 25 45 9
Clarke 1417 62 111 30
Clay 1613 35 24 3
Coahoma 2422 54 129 11
Copiah 2439 49 76 9
Covington 2150 72 135 39
De Soto 17331 186 113 24
Forrest 6038 120 224 50
Franklin 671 15 40 4
George 2019 39 59 7
Greene 1110 29 52 6
Grenada 2206 71 154 32
Hancock 2825 59 69 14
Harrison 13731 199 478 65
Hinds 16373 328 786 118
Holmes 1691 68 103 20
Humphreys 833 24 33 8
Issaquena 159 6 0 0
Itawamba 2652 60 125 22
Jackson 10557 187 217 30
Jasper 1744 38 36 2
Jefferson 554 19 38 4
Jefferson Davis 858 27 8 1
Jones 6483 112 217 41
Kemper 784 20 44 9
Lafayette 5031 93 188 54
Lamar 4908 65 52 13
Lauderdale 5965 187 425 93
Lawrence 1032 17 27 2
Leake 2329 66 89 14
Lee 8922 141 214 41
Leflore 3059 107 234 52
Lincoln 2993 86 171 36
Lowndes 5425 118 253 55
Madison 8335 166 358 69
Marion 2150 73 157 24
Marshall 3477 69 64 15
Monroe 3591 105 189 54
Montgomery 1101 36 54 9
Neshoba 3413 152 196 56
Newton 1950 44 86 14
Noxubee 1114 23 34 5
Oktibbeha 3976 81 214 36
Panola 3746 80 102 13
Pearl River 3329 103 158 33
Perry 1028 31 21 7
Pike 2646 79 125 34
Pontotoc 3698 55 64 6
Prentiss 2482 52 99 15
Quitman 696 9 0 0
Rankin 10854 217 388 60
Scott 2508 47 52 4
Sharkey 440 17 43 8
Simpson 2383 68 157 19
Smith 1227 25 60 8
Stone 1459 21 84 11
Sunflower 2882 71 116 17
Tallahatchie 1482 35 49 7
Tate 2743 62 80 19
Tippah 2444 50 108 7
Tishomingo 1916 61 101 27
Tunica 874 21 18 2
Union 3480 63 124 21
Walthall 1128 36 68 13
Warren 3569 100 168 38
Washington 4826 124 188 39
Wayne 2032 32 69 11
Webster 939 24 58 11
Wilkinson 588 25 24 5
Winston 2026 67 114 35
Yalobusha 1191 34 82 22
Yazoo 2473 56 139 18
Total 256,827 5,638 10,006 1,855

  Subscribe to our email newsletter

