Deputy charged with making threats over Capitol raid

A Florida sheriff’s deputy was arrested after his own department reported him for threatening texts he sent to another deputy on the night of the U.S. Capitol riot.

Polk County (Florida) Sheriff Grady Judd announced the arrest of Deputy Peter Heneen.

Heneen’s texts showed he was thinking “absolutely frightening things” Sheriff Judd said.

The sheriff said the texts included obscenities aimed at federal law enforcement officers and references to violence.

“Shoot the feds,” “I’ll f****** kill them all,” “take the fight to them,” and “Need to have the streets of D.C. red run with the blood of the tyrants,” he texted.

“As you can see, I am angry beyond words,” the sheriff said.

Judd did add, however, that he is “super proud” of the deputy on the other side of the message chain that reported his colleague.

“The good news is, one of our deputies did the right thing,” Judd said of the other deputy who turned Heneen in. “Gave information of a written threat by one of his colleagues.”

Heneen was charged with second-degree felony making threats.

Share this: Facebook

Print

Twitter

