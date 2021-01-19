expand
January 19, 2021

Steven Tutor

Mississippi man headed to prison for trying to lure teen boy for sex

By Magnolia State Live

Published 5:42 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021

A Mississippi man was sentenced to spend a decade in federal prison last week after he admitted to trying to entice a person he believed was a 14-year-old boy to have sex.

Steven Daniel Tutor, 42, of Ridgeland, was sentenced Thursday by Senior United States District Judge Tom S. Lee to 10 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for attempted enticement and coercion of a minor, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Michelle A. Sutphin, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi. Tutor must also register as a sex offender.

On July 27, 2019, Tutor attempted to entice an individual he believed to be a 14-year old boy to engage in sexual explicit conduct with him. Through online chat with the minor, Tutor made plans to drive to the Extended Studio Hotel in Jackson, Mississippi, to pick up the minor and take him to an isolated parking area to engage in sexual activities. The FBI arrested Tutor at the hotel in his vehicle as described in the online chats.

Tutor was indicted on May 27, 2020 and he pled guilty before Judge Lee on October 8, 2020.

The case was investigated by the FBI Jackson Field Office’s Child Exploitation Task Force and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office. The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office also assisted with the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Glenda R. Haynes prosecuted the case.

