expand
Ad Spot

January 19, 2021

Facebook Live video leads to arrest of Mississippi man who reportedly shot into house

By Magnolia State Live

Published 6:08 am Tuesday, January 19, 2021

A Facebook Live video led to the arrest of a Mississippi man who was reportedly seen shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office charged Brandon Curtis with aggravated domestic assault after viewing the video on social media.

Deputies were alerted to a possible shooting in the southwest Mississippi community of Pattison that was allegedly captured on Facebook Live just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 12.

Deputies went to a home on Pattison-Tillman Road in Pattison where they were told that Brandon Curtis was “upset” and that Curtis injured a person inside before firing several shots into the home.

Curtis’ bond was set at $60,000.

More News

Inmates placing preorders for cigarettes before state lifts smoke ban in Mississippi prisons on Feb. 1

Mississippi officials: Three opioid-related deaths in first two weeks of 2021 underscores alarming trend for region

Facebook Live video leads to arrest of Mississippi man who reportedly shot into house

Mississippians are drinking at a record pace during the pandemic

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Inmates placing preorders for cigarettes before state lifts smoke ban in Mississippi prisons on Feb. 1

News

Mississippi officials: Three opioid-related deaths in first two weeks of 2021 underscores alarming trend for region

News

Facebook Live video leads to arrest of Mississippi man who reportedly shot into house

News

Deputy’s family mourns after support dog shot, killed in yard

News

‘War has begun,’ some GOP members talk of pending civil war after Capitol attack

News

Police say road rage on Mississippi interstate may have led to shooting

News

Mississippi reports more than 100,000 residents already vaccinated as state works to reallocate remaining doses

News

JSU’s Sonic Boom of the South Band to perform at presidential inauguration this week

News

Second Louisiana man charged in U.S. Capitol riots after bragging on social media that he’d return to Capitol, would ‘be a lot worse’

News

FBI seeks info on man seen exiting U.S. Capitol, trailed by second man with ‘Mississippi’ sign; do you recognize him?

News

Mississippi reports more coronavirus cases, deaths as 7-day average of new cases bounces up slightly

News

Man in custody after reportedly stealing Mississippi fire chief’s car

News

Mississippi community hasn’t given up hope for firefighter battling COVID-19

News

Corps of Engineers give green light for massive flood control project; future of pumps still unclear

News

Powerball jackpot grows to $730M; Mega Millions to be $850M

News

Have you seen this teenage girl? She’s missing and Mississippi police are searching for her

News

Mississippi braces for deadliest month of coronavirus pandemic yet

News

Beloved Mississippi television meteorologist dies from COVID-19

News

Identity of victim revealed in fatal shooting at Mississippi courthouse

News

Hot Pockets recalled because they may contain glass, plastic

News

Long-time federal district court judge from Mississippi dies

News

Faster-spreading COVID-19 variant found in Louisiana

News

Worker from Mississippi accused of trying to smuggle drugs, contraband into Louisiana prison

News

More than quarter-million Mississippians have contracted coronavirus, more than 5,400 died