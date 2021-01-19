Facebook Live video leads to arrest of Mississippi man who reportedly shot into house

A Facebook Live video led to the arrest of a Mississippi man who was reportedly seen shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office charged Brandon Curtis with aggravated domestic assault after viewing the video on social media.

Deputies were alerted to a possible shooting in the southwest Mississippi community of Pattison that was allegedly captured on Facebook Live just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 12.

Deputies went to a home on Pattison-Tillman Road in Pattison where they were told that Brandon Curtis was “upset” and that Curtis injured a person inside before firing several shots into the home.

Curtis’ bond was set at $60,000.

