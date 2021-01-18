Police say road rage on Mississippi interstate may have led to shooting
A Mississippi man was arrested Saturday after police say he shot at a semi-truck in a road rage incident on Interstate 55 Friday.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of Markea C. Simmons, 25, and charged him with attempted murder and drive-by shooting charges.
Deputies said Markea who was in a Chevrolet Tahoe fired shots into the cab of a semi-truck at approximately 1 p.m. Friday on Interstate 55 in Yazoo County.
The driver was not injured.