January 18, 2021

Mississippi community hasn’t given up hope for firefighter battling COVID-19

By Magnolia State Live

Published 5:58 am Monday, January 18, 2021

One Mississippi community showed its support for one of local firefighters Sunday, even though doctors aren’t giving him much of a chance to survive.

The sirens of the Sardis Fire Department trucks and emergency vehicles blared for Mook Smith, a firefighter who is battling COVID-19. Complications from a series of congenital heart problems have worsened Smith’s fight against the deadly.

Because of the underlying issues, Smith’s relatives say doctors say the firefighter’s chances of survival are slim.

A formere Firefighter of the Year, Smith has plenty of others around him who refuse to give up hope.

Family members say Smith has faith and says he will recover. Relatives say they are praying and ask community members to alos keep praying for Smith.

The doctor may have given up, Smith’s grandmother said, but the family and the community hasn’t.

The sirens they hope offer a positive message to Smith, his fiance and three children.

“He’s doing good,” Patterson said. “He’s got faith. He said by the end of this month he’ll be up and out again. We’re just gonna keep praying. And, the people that’s praying for him, keep asking them to continue praying for him.”

Smith is home on hospice, surrounded by family, including his fiancé and three children.

Donations for Smith’s expenses and his children’s education can be sent to the Sardis Fire Department at 1052 Belmont Road, Sardis, MS 38666.

