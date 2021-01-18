Man in custody after reportedly stealing Mississippi fire chief’s car

One man is in custody after Jackson police say he stole a fire chief’s car from one of its fire stations.

Jackson fire officials say the car was stolen from Fire Station 6 on Livington Park Drive near the Jackson Zoo.

The suspect was later captured after being spotted by a Hinds County deputy.

The suspect tried to flee and crashed the car on Capitol Street and Ellis Avenue, an official from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office reported. The suspect was capture after trying to flee on foot.

Officials say the vehicle may have been used in other crimes while it was stolen.

