January 18, 2021

FBI seeks info on man seen exiting U.S. Capitol, trailed by second man with ‘Mississippi’ sign; do you recognize him?

By Magnolia State Live

Published 12:22 pm Monday, January 18, 2021

The FBI is searching for information about a man in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and for the assault of federal law enforcement officers. A video shows the man exiting the Capitol, presumably having just been pepper-sprayed, followed closely by a younger man holding a sign for the Patriot Party of Mississippi.

Whether the man sought by the FBI is from Mississippi was not clear. It was also not clear if the two men were acquainted or not.

Federal law enforcement officials are seeking information about the person, who appears to be a white male, heavy set in build, with short cut hair and distinct tattoos visible on both arms. A screengrab from a video of the scene appears to also show a large number of tattoos on his left arm.

In the video posted to YouTube, the man emerges from inside what appears to be the first of two sets of glass doors at a Capitol entryway. Riot-gear-clad police are visible very near the man when he comes into focus. This occurs at approximately the 3:40 mark of the video.

U.S. Capitol Police were attempting to hold the mob back at that doorway as members of the crowd screamed obscenities at the police, taunted them and took a police shield, passing the shield through the crowd.

The man in the video appears to be seeking to get fresh air after, perhaps, being pepper-sprayed. His eyes are nearly closed and his face appears to be grimacing in pain as he stumbles back out of the entryway. In addition to the tattoos, the video shows the man had a dark red stud earring in his left ear.

At one section of the video, he appears to be being led by a shorter person wearing a red hat emblazoned with an eagle emblem. The person in the hat has long, straight brown hair and could be a female, though the person’s face is not clear in the video footage and this person quickly disappears from the camera’s perspective, obscured by much taller members of the crowd.

Immediately following the large man, another man who appears shorter and smaller in stature seems to follow the man’s path out of the building. The second man wearing a red and black plaid hoodie is holding a Patriot Party of Mississippi sign. The sign has two sides, one says: “We say ‘no’ to American communism” and the other side reads: “Stop congressional corruption.” Each side features the same logo for the Patriot Party of Mississippi.

A man wearing a similar hoodie appears in the back row of a photo posted online by John Williams with the Patriot Party of Mississippi. Several people in the photograph are holding the same type of sign seen in video.

The FBI asks anyone with information regarding these individuals, or anyone who witnessed any unlawful violent actions at the Capitol or near the area, to contact the FBI’s toll-free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to verbally report tips.

You may also submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant online at fbi.gov/USCapitol. You may also contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

When calling to provide a tip on one of these individuals, please reference the above photo number, including the AFO. The man who appeared to be pepper-sprayed is listed as: Photograph #82 – AFO

