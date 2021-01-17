expand
Ad Spot

January 18, 2021

Powerball jackpot grows to $730M; Mega Millions to be $850M

By The Associated Press

Published 9:37 pm Sunday, January 17, 2021

Lottery players have another chance to win big next week since there were no winners of the top prize for both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots in their most recent drawings.

The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $730 million after no one matched all five numbers and the red ball in the drawing on Saturday night. If a lottery player strikes big in the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday, it would be the fifth-largest jackpot ever in the United States.

The winning numbers were 67, 20, 65, 14, 39, and the Powerball was 02.

No one beat the odds in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, so that jackpot grew to an estimated $850 million. That would be the third-largest jackpot ever if there’s a winner of the top prize for the drawing on Tuesday.

It’s been nearly two years since a lottery jackpot has grown so large. No one has won either game’s top prize in months.

The listed jackpot amounts refer to winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 30 years. Winners nearly always choose cash prizes, which for Powerball would be $546 million. The estimated cash prize for the next Mega Millions jackpot is $628.2 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

More News

Mississippi reports more than 100,000 residents already vaccinated as state works to reallocate remaining doses

JSU’s Sonic Boom of the South Band to perform at presidential inauguration this week

Second Louisiana man charged in U.S. Capitol riots after bragging on social media that he’d return to Capitol, would ‘be a lot worse’

FBI seeks info on man seen exiting U.S. Capitol, trailed by second man with ‘Mississippi’ sign; do you recognize him?

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi reports more than 100,000 residents already vaccinated as state works to reallocate remaining doses

News

JSU’s Sonic Boom of the South Band to perform at presidential inauguration this week

News

Second Louisiana man charged in U.S. Capitol riots after bragging on social media that he’d return to Capitol, would ‘be a lot worse’

News

FBI seeks info on man seen exiting U.S. Capitol, trailed by second man with ‘Mississippi’ sign; do you recognize him?

News

Mississippi reports more coronavirus cases, deaths as 7-day average of new cases bounces up slightly

News

Man in custody after reportedly stealing Mississippi fire chief’s car

News

Mississippi community hasn’t given up hope for firefighter battling COVID-19

News

Corps of Engineers give green light for massive flood control project; future of pumps still unclear

News

Powerball jackpot grows to $730M; Mega Millions to be $850M

News

Have you seen this teenage girl? She’s missing and Mississippi police are searching for her

News

Mississippi braces for deadliest month of coronavirus pandemic yet

News

Beloved Mississippi television meteorologist dies from COVID-19

News

Identity of victim revealed in fatal shooting at Mississippi courthouse

News

Hot Pockets recalled because they may contain glass, plastic

News

Long-time federal district court judge from Mississippi dies

News

Faster-spreading COVID-19 variant found in Louisiana

News

Worker from Mississippi accused of trying to smuggle drugs, contraband into Louisiana prison

News

More than quarter-million Mississippians have contracted coronavirus, more than 5,400 died

News

Mississippi prisons to offer seminary program for incarcerated women

News

Pandemic, political worries put strains on gun ammunition supplies

News

Alabama man held without bond for bringing truckload of weapons to DC

News

Mississippi woman who lives alone finds man in her house; officials have no clue who he is

News

Mississippi businessman sentenced for role in $510 million fraud scheme

News

Gov. Tate Reeves extends mask mandate for most of Mississippi