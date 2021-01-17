expand
Ad Spot

January 17, 2021

Identity of victim revealed in fatal shooting at Mississippi courthouse

By Magnolia State Live

Published 5:55 am Sunday, January 17, 2021

The Harrison County coroner released the identity of the victim in Friday’s shooting at the county courthouse in Biloxi.

Harrison Co. Coroner Brian Switzer said the man who died at the scene was Reginald Johnson, 48, of Biloxi

Johnson was killed and a law enforcement officer was injured in a shooting Friday at a county courthouse, a Mississippi coroner said.

Local news sources report that a Harrison County deputy and Biloxi police officer were involved in the shooting at the county courthouse in Biloxi.

The deputy was reportedly wheeled away from the courthouse to a waiting ambulance after the incident. Sheriff Troy Peterson told the Sun Herald that the deputy was taken to Merit Health in Biloxi and was not hospitalized overnight.

Witnesses on the scene say they heard three to five gunshots shortly before 4 p.m. There were six clerks in the office, including herself, and about seven customers, the Sun Herald report.

Officials have released few details about the shooting.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation officers were on the scene. The bureau investigates all shootings involving law enforcement officers.

 

More News

Beloved Mississippi television meteorologist dies from COVID-19

Identity of victim revealed in fatal shooting at Mississippi courthouse

Hot Pockets recalled because they may contain glass, plastic

Long-time federal district court judge from Mississippi dies

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Beloved Mississippi television meteorologist dies from COVID-19

News

Identity of victim revealed in fatal shooting at Mississippi courthouse

News

Hot Pockets recalled because they may contain glass, plastic

News

Long-time federal district court judge from Mississippi dies

News

Faster-spreading COVID-19 variant found in Louisiana

News

Worker from Mississippi accused of trying to smuggle drugs, contraband into Louisiana prison

News

More than quarter-million Mississippians have contracted coronavirus, more than 5,400 died

News

Mississippi prisons to offer seminary program for incarcerated women

News

Pandemic, political worries put strains on gun ammunition supplies

News

Alabama man held without bond for bringing truckload of weapons to DC

News

Mississippi woman who lives alone finds man in her house; officials have no clue who he is

News

Mississippi businessman sentenced for role in $510 million fraud scheme

News

Gov. Tate Reeves extends mask mandate for most of Mississippi

News

Truck driver shot at on Mississippi highway, road rage considered as factor

News

Mississippi now says COVID-19 vaccination appointments to resume soon after more doses en route

News

BREAKING: Deadly shooting at Mississippi courthouse

News

January predicted to be Mississippi’s deadliest month in coronavirus pandemic

News

Police: Woman accidentally shot 10-year-old girl while trying to shoot dog

News

Did Mississippi Patriot Party storm U.S. Capitol? Leader says no, video suggests yes.

News

Highway patrol: Deer thrown off Mississippi interstate bridge crashes into front cab of semi-truck below

News

Troopers find woman stranded on side of road, help put her world back together

News

Search under way after construction worker thrown into Mississippi river by hit-and-run driver

News

Louisiana man charged after U.S. Capitol riot

News

Feds charge Arkansas man with beating police officer with American flag at Capitol riot