expand
Ad Spot

January 18, 2021

Have you seen this teenage girl? She’s missing and Mississippi police are searching for her

By Natchez Democrat Staff

Published 9:26 pm Sunday, January 17, 2021

A missing child alert has been issued by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office for Natchez teenager Kira Hamilton.

Hamilton is a 14-year-old who was last seen at approximately 6:30 p.m. on January 16 in Natchez. according to the alert. Hamilton is 5-foot 6-inches, weighs 160 pounds, has green eyes and curly shoulder-length auburn hair.

Hamilton may be with a boyfriend who is a white/male with shoulder-length hair driving a grey dodge van, and according to the alert Hamilton was last seen wearing white tights, black shirt, a blue/green jacket and black/white vans shoes.

According to the alert from the sheriff’s office, Hamilton does not have any tattoos or scars. She wears her hair shoulder length or in a high bun, and may be wearing glasses.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Kira Hamilton please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s office at 601-442-2752 or call investigator Carla Dunn at 601-492-9830.

More News

Mississippi reports more than 100,000 residents already vaccinated as state works to reallocate remaining doses

JSU’s Sonic Boom of the South Band to perform at presidential inauguration this week

Second Louisiana man charged in U.S. Capitol riots after bragging on social media that he’d return to Capitol, would ‘be a lot worse’

FBI seeks info on man seen exiting U.S. Capitol, trailed by second man with ‘Mississippi’ sign; do you recognize him?

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi reports more than 100,000 residents already vaccinated as state works to reallocate remaining doses

News

JSU’s Sonic Boom of the South Band to perform at presidential inauguration this week

News

Second Louisiana man charged in U.S. Capitol riots after bragging on social media that he’d return to Capitol, would ‘be a lot worse’

News

FBI seeks info on man seen exiting U.S. Capitol, trailed by second man with ‘Mississippi’ sign; do you recognize him?

News

Mississippi reports more coronavirus cases, deaths as 7-day average of new cases bounces up slightly

News

Man in custody after reportedly stealing Mississippi fire chief’s car

News

Mississippi community hasn’t given up hope for firefighter battling COVID-19

News

Corps of Engineers give green light for massive flood control project; future of pumps still unclear

News

Powerball jackpot grows to $730M; Mega Millions to be $850M

News

Have you seen this teenage girl? She’s missing and Mississippi police are searching for her

News

Mississippi braces for deadliest month of coronavirus pandemic yet

News

Beloved Mississippi television meteorologist dies from COVID-19

News

Identity of victim revealed in fatal shooting at Mississippi courthouse

News

Hot Pockets recalled because they may contain glass, plastic

News

Long-time federal district court judge from Mississippi dies

News

Faster-spreading COVID-19 variant found in Louisiana

News

Worker from Mississippi accused of trying to smuggle drugs, contraband into Louisiana prison

News

More than quarter-million Mississippians have contracted coronavirus, more than 5,400 died

News

Mississippi prisons to offer seminary program for incarcerated women

News

Pandemic, political worries put strains on gun ammunition supplies

News

Alabama man held without bond for bringing truckload of weapons to DC

News

Mississippi woman who lives alone finds man in her house; officials have no clue who he is

News

Mississippi businessman sentenced for role in $510 million fraud scheme

News

Gov. Tate Reeves extends mask mandate for most of Mississippi