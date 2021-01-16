expand
January 17, 2021

Worker from Mississippi accused of trying to smuggle drugs, contraband into Louisiana prison

By The Associated Press

Published 5:21 pm Saturday, January 16, 2021

A cadet at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle contraband into the facility, state officials said.

According to the Louisiana Department of Corrections a guard at the facility intercepted the attempt on Friday. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s deputies then arrested Aaronecia Smith, 22, of Woodville, Mississippi, on numerous drug charges.

The officer noticed the cadet acting suspiciously as she drove a state vehicle into the prison. When a search of the vehicle occurred, investigators found 25 ecstasy pills, 2.96 ounces of tobacco, 8.04 ounces of methamphetamine/fentanyl, 7 grams of heroin, 3.93 pounds of marijuana, 25 cell phones, a Wi-Fi hotspot, 23 USB cords, 20 charging blocks, 25 packs of cigarette rolling paper, five lighters, two pairs of sweatpants, a pack of hair ties and a hair bonnet.

Smith faces three counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1 drugs, two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule 2 drugs, two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule 4 drugs, malfeasance in office and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility. Bond was set at $385,000. It was unknown if she has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Smith had been employed at the state’s maximum-security prison Oct. 12. She resigned during the investigation, the department said.

