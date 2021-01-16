More than quarter-million Mississippians have contracted coronavirus, more than 5,400 died

More than one-quarter million Mississippians have contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus since the pandemic began last March, the state reported Saturday.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 70 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 5,481. In the first 16 days of January 696 deaths have been reported, making it third on the list of most COVID deaths reported since the pandemic began. In December, 982 deaths were reported. In August, 813 were reported.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Saturday occurred in the last 24 hours.

The state reported Saturday 2,680 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 250,869.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,000 on Saturday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,185 with Saturday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 198,888 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2032 70 72 15 Alcorn 2626 53 128 20 Amite 968 25 54 7 Attala 1931 58 173 34 Benton 810 23 45 10 Bolivar 3955 106 225 31 Calhoun 1351 21 27 4 Carroll 1041 21 47 9 Chickasaw 1829 44 53 15 Choctaw 600 13 1 0 Claiborne 855 25 45 9 Clarke 1374 60 110 30 Clay 1582 33 24 3 Coahoma 2285 54 128 11 Copiah 2391 49 75 9 Covington 2104 71 135 39 De Soto 17010 171 111 22 Forrest 5917 118 224 50 Franklin 658 15 40 4 George 1979 38 59 7 Greene 1091 29 52 6 Grenada 2170 70 155 32 Hancock 2604 58 69 14 Harrison 13250 193 477 61 Hinds 16091 318 776 113 Holmes 1681 67 103 20 Humphreys 826 24 33 8 Issaquena 159 6 0 0 Itawamba 2611 59 125 22 Jackson 10216 182 217 29 Jasper 1677 35 35 2 Jefferson 534 19 30 4 Jefferson Davis 840 25 8 1 Jones 6222 109 217 41 Kemper 766 20 44 9 Lafayette 4911 92 188 54 Lamar 4804 65 52 13 Lauderdale 5808 180 411 89 Lawrence 1021 17 27 2 Leake 2295 64 90 14 Lee 8759 141 214 41 Leflore 2992 105 234 51 Lincoln 2956 85 171 36 Lowndes 5309 111 246 53 Madison 8186 161 354 68 Marion 2083 71 157 23 Marshall 3391 65 64 15 Monroe 3521 104 189 53 Montgomery 1091 34 54 9 Neshoba 3357 152 196 56 Newton 1891 42 86 14 Noxubee 1102 22 34 4 Oktibbeha 3903 80 214 36 Panola 3650 76 102 13 Pearl River 3232 95 158 32 Perry 1005 31 21 7 Pike 2599 77 119 34 Pontotoc 3611 52 42 4 Prentiss 2440 52 99 15 Quitman 683 8 0 0 Rankin 10629 208 371 58 Scott 2447 45 39 4 Sharkey 424 17 43 8 Simpson 2339 67 153 19 Smith 1194 23 59 8 Stone 1415 20 84 10 Sunflower 2804 69 111 16 Tallahatchie 1392 34 49 7 Tate 2695 60 80 19 Tippah 2397 49 109 7 Tishomingo 1821 59 101 27 Tunica 860 21 18 2 Union 3414 58 124 20 Walthall 1117 36 67 13 Warren 3445 97 166 38 Washington 4770 123 189 39 Wayne 1987 30 69 11 Webster 919 24 58 11 Wilkinson 583 25 24 5 Winston 1994 64 114 33 Yalobusha 1161 34 82 22 Yazoo 2426 54 139 18 Total 250,869 5,481 9,888 1,822

