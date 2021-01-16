expand
Ad Spot

January 17, 2021

Mississippi businessman sentenced for role in $510 million fraud scheme

By Magnolia State Live

Published 7:16 am Saturday, January 16, 2021

A Mississippi businessman was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in a $510 million health care fraud scheme.

U.S. Senior Judge Keith Starrett characterized Hattiesburg businessman Wade Walters,54,  as a kingpin in the scheme in what is most likely the state’s largest fraud case.

Walters was ordered to pay $287.7 million in restitution and fined $250,000. Additionally, he has to forfeit more than $56.5 million in cash and other assets.

The elaborate compounded pain cream scheme bilked TRICARE and other health benefits providers of more than $510 million.

During his allocation, Walters objected to being described as a kingpin, saying he didn’t start the fraud but got involved once it had begun.

Starrett disagreed and said the fraud would never have gotten so big if it had not been for Walters’ involvement.

“You organized and orchestrated the fraud by your management skills,” Starrett told Walters. “You involved so many people — good people. Maybe they would not have been involved if they hadn’t been recruited (by Walters).”

Starrett said Walters was not just stealing money. He was also cheating on his taxes.

Starrett said the fraud caused TRICARE to cut some of its medical programs for veterans and their families and was so big that TRICARE had to ask the government for more money to keep operating.

More News

Beloved Mississippi television meteorologist dies from COVID-19

Identity of victim revealed in fatal shooting at Mississippi courthouse

Hot Pockets recalled because they may contain glass, plastic

Long-time federal district court judge from Mississippi dies

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Beloved Mississippi television meteorologist dies from COVID-19

News

Identity of victim revealed in fatal shooting at Mississippi courthouse

News

Hot Pockets recalled because they may contain glass, plastic

News

Long-time federal district court judge from Mississippi dies

News

Faster-spreading COVID-19 variant found in Louisiana

News

Worker from Mississippi accused of trying to smuggle drugs, contraband into Louisiana prison

News

More than quarter-million Mississippians have contracted coronavirus, more than 5,400 died

News

Mississippi prisons to offer seminary program for incarcerated women

News

Pandemic, political worries put strains on gun ammunition supplies

News

Alabama man held without bond for bringing truckload of weapons to DC

News

Mississippi woman who lives alone finds man in her house; officials have no clue who he is

News

Mississippi businessman sentenced for role in $510 million fraud scheme

News

Gov. Tate Reeves extends mask mandate for most of Mississippi

News

Truck driver shot at on Mississippi highway, road rage considered as factor

News

Mississippi now says COVID-19 vaccination appointments to resume soon after more doses en route

News

BREAKING: Deadly shooting at Mississippi courthouse

News

January predicted to be Mississippi’s deadliest month in coronavirus pandemic

News

Police: Woman accidentally shot 10-year-old girl while trying to shoot dog

News

Did Mississippi Patriot Party storm U.S. Capitol? Leader says no, video suggests yes.

News

Highway patrol: Deer thrown off Mississippi interstate bridge crashes into front cab of semi-truck below

News

Troopers find woman stranded on side of road, help put her world back together

News

Search under way after construction worker thrown into Mississippi river by hit-and-run driver

News

Louisiana man charged after U.S. Capitol riot

News

Feds charge Arkansas man with beating police officer with American flag at Capitol riot