expand
Ad Spot

January 17, 2021

Police: Woman accidentally shot 10-year-old girl while trying to shoot dog

By The Associated Press

Published 12:59 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

A 10-year-old girl in Columbia was airlifted to a hospital after being accidentally shot by a woman who said she was trying to shoot a dog.

The incident happened around 4:51 p.m. Thursday in Columbia, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. WLOX-TV reports that the young girl is now in critical condition.

A woman, 34-year-old Kimberly Renee Luter, and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Rkeen Antwuan Daniels, were both arrested.

Luter told police she was attempting to shoot a dog when bullets entered a home where the young girl was inside, the television station reported.
When searching Luter’s home, investigators found marijuana and weighing and packaging materials.

Luter is charged with aggravated assault and Daniels is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. It was unknown if either had an attorney who could speak for them.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation continues.

More News

Beloved Mississippi television meteorologist dies from COVID-19

Identity of victim revealed in fatal shooting at Mississippi courthouse

Hot Pockets recalled because they may contain glass, plastic

Long-time federal district court judge from Mississippi dies

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Beloved Mississippi television meteorologist dies from COVID-19

News

Identity of victim revealed in fatal shooting at Mississippi courthouse

News

Hot Pockets recalled because they may contain glass, plastic

News

Long-time federal district court judge from Mississippi dies

News

Faster-spreading COVID-19 variant found in Louisiana

News

Worker from Mississippi accused of trying to smuggle drugs, contraband into Louisiana prison

News

More than quarter-million Mississippians have contracted coronavirus, more than 5,400 died

News

Mississippi prisons to offer seminary program for incarcerated women

News

Pandemic, political worries put strains on gun ammunition supplies

News

Alabama man held without bond for bringing truckload of weapons to DC

News

Mississippi woman who lives alone finds man in her house; officials have no clue who he is

News

Mississippi businessman sentenced for role in $510 million fraud scheme

News

Gov. Tate Reeves extends mask mandate for most of Mississippi

News

Truck driver shot at on Mississippi highway, road rage considered as factor

News

Mississippi now says COVID-19 vaccination appointments to resume soon after more doses en route

News

BREAKING: Deadly shooting at Mississippi courthouse

News

January predicted to be Mississippi’s deadliest month in coronavirus pandemic

News

Police: Woman accidentally shot 10-year-old girl while trying to shoot dog

News

Did Mississippi Patriot Party storm U.S. Capitol? Leader says no, video suggests yes.

News

Highway patrol: Deer thrown off Mississippi interstate bridge crashes into front cab of semi-truck below

News

Troopers find woman stranded on side of road, help put her world back together

News

Search under way after construction worker thrown into Mississippi river by hit-and-run driver

News

Louisiana man charged after U.S. Capitol riot

News

Feds charge Arkansas man with beating police officer with American flag at Capitol riot